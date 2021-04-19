Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday in Texas this weekend

The Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday kicks off this weekend in Texas.

This year’s holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 24, and ends at midnight on Monday, April 26. It affects purchases made online and in-person.

Among the items included in this are household batteries, fuel containers, some flashlights, hurricane shutters, emergency ladders, and portable generators less than $3,000.

Things that are not included are batteries for cars or boats, camping stoves and camping supplies, chainsaws, plywood, extension ladders and stepladders, and tents.

Texas Comptroller Glen Hegar says the tax-free weekend will save Texans nearly $2 million and help them prepare for the next tornado, flood, hurricane, or massive freeze.

For the complete list of supplies that are and are not included in the tax-free weekend, click here.