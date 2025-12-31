article

The Brief Ring in the New Year with a fireworks show. We have compiled a list of events around Houston.



Ring in 2026 with a dazzling fireworks show in the Houston area.

Here's a look at some New Year's Eve events across the region.

Midnight Fireworks

POST Houston

Ring in 2026 at a Great Gatsby-inspired celebration with cirque performers, DJs, caricature drawings and a firework show at midnight. Tickets are required.

Constellation Field

Take in the dazzling holiday lights at Constellation Field and then ring in the new year with a fireworks show at midnight. Tickets are required.

For an extra fee, those 21 and over can attend the fourth annual New Year's Eve Ball in the Regions Bank Club. There is a buffet dinner, an open bar for beer and wine, a DJ and a view of the fireworks.

Redemption Square

Redemption Square is hosting a free party with live music, entertainment and a fireworks show for the whole family.

Those 21+ can reserve a seat (starting at $55 per person) at Sweet Seats Under the Stars – a VIP experience featuring beer, wine and dessert.

Early Fireworks

Kemah Boardwalk

The Kemah Boardwalk hosts a family-friendly celebration with live music, entertainment, crafts and a free, early fireworks show at 9 p.m.

Moody Gardens

Moody Gardens kicks off their New Year’s Eve celebration with an early fireworks show at 6:30 p.m. Then spend the rest of the night exploring the attractions or attending one of their parties. Tickets are required.

Home Run Dugout

Home Run Dugout in Katy is hosting a family-oriented New Year’s Eve event with a fireworks display at 8:30 p.m. Reserve a table or suite online.

FOX NYE Live!

Ring in 2026 with FOX NYE Live! on FOX 26 Houston. FOX NYE Live! is back, bigger, louder, and more electrifying, bringing you a high-energy New Year’s Eve celebration that jumps across multiple cities with nonstop excitement.

This is your front-row seat to the night’s biggest moments. Fireworks, drone shows, live performances, celebrity surprises, and the energy of New Year’s Eve unfolding city by city!

The show begins at 10 p.m. CT. Download the FOX Local app to watch wherever you are.

New Year's Eve fireworks around the world

As the world rings in the New Year with fireworks and festivities , LiveNOW from FOX is giving you a front seat to those celebrations from the comfort of your home or phone.

