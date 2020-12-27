Emergency crews on scene at house explosion in SE Houston

article

Emergency crews are on the scene after a house explosion was reported in Southeast Houston on Sunday, Dec. 27.

The explosion took place due to a gas leak at the 6000 block of Doulton Drive.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Thankfully there were no injuries in the blast, but a few neighboring houses sustained damage.

The homeowner said they smelled gas and notified the gas company.

Advertisement

Representatives were on the way to check it when the house blew up.

This is a developing story, please return to FOX 26 on-air and online.