Singer Elle King postpones Fort Worth show after video of drunken Dolly Parton tribute goes viral

River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 AM CST, Montgomery County
21
River Flood Warning
until MON 6:00 PM CST, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:26 PM CST until SAT 2:00 PM CST, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:45 AM CST until SUN 5:45 AM CST, Matagorda County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Matagorda County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:34 AM CST until FRI 1:41 AM CST, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until MON 6:35 AM CST, Liberty County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 9:23 PM CST, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:54 PM CST, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:20 PM CST, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:17 PM CST until SUN 8:47 AM CST, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:24 PM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:30 AM CST, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:48 PM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:30 AM CST, Colorado County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Calhoun County, Chambers County, Harris County, Harris County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM CST, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:30 AM CST, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
Flood Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Austin County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Waller County, Washington County, Brazos County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 2:24 PM CST, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County

Singer Elle King postpones Fort Worth show after video of drunken Dolly Parton tribute goes viral

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Updated 9:30AM
Entertainment
FOX 4

FORT WORTH, Texas - Country singer Elle King will not be coming to Billy Bob's in Fort Worth, Texas as planned on Friday.

King postponed her performance after video of a messy appearance in Nashville went viral.

GettyImages-1890719498.jpg

NASHVILLE - DECEMBER 31: Elle King performs on NEW YEARS EVE LIVE: NASHVILLES BIG BASH, a star-studded entertainment special hosted by GRAMMY®-nominated artist Elle King and ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHTs Rachel Smith. The celebration to ring in the new year

In the video, King is singing a tribute to Dolly Parton at the Grand Ole Opry.

The singer forgot the lyrics to the song "Marry Me" and used profanity, which is frowned upon at the legendary venue.

The performance was in honor of Parton's 78th birthday.

"I don’t know the lyrics to these things in this f***ing town," sang King. "Don’t tell Dolly ’cause it’s her birthday."

King then went on to mock fans.

"Y'all bought tickets for this s***, you ain't getting your money back," she said.

Eventually, King, the daughter of actor Rob Schneider, punctuated the performance.

"Hi, my name is Elle King. I'm f***ing hammered," she said.

"We deeply regret and apologize for the language that was used," The Opry posted on social media.

Friday's show would have been her first public appearance since the incident.

Her show at Billy Bob's has been rescheduled for September.