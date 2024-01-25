Singer Elle King postpones Fort Worth show after video of drunken Dolly Parton tribute goes viral

Country singer Elle King will not be coming to Billy Bob's in Fort Worth, Texas as planned on Friday.

King postponed her performance after video of a messy appearance in Nashville went viral.

NASHVILLE - DECEMBER 31: Elle King performs on NEW YEARS EVE LIVE: NASHVILLES BIG BASH, a star-studded entertainment special hosted by GRAMMY®-nominated artist Elle King and ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHTs Rachel Smith. The celebration to ring in the new year Expand

In the video, King is singing a tribute to Dolly Parton at the Grand Ole Opry.

The singer forgot the lyrics to the song "Marry Me" and used profanity, which is frowned upon at the legendary venue.

The performance was in honor of Parton's 78th birthday.

"I don’t know the lyrics to these things in this f***ing town," sang King. "Don’t tell Dolly ’cause it’s her birthday."

King then went on to mock fans.

"Y'all bought tickets for this s***, you ain't getting your money back," she said.

Eventually, King, the daughter of actor Rob Schneider, punctuated the performance.

"Hi, my name is Elle King. I'm f***ing hammered," she said.

"We deeply regret and apologize for the language that was used," The Opry posted on social media.

Friday's show would have been her first public appearance since the incident.

Her show at Billy Bob's has been rescheduled for September.