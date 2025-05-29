Elaborate hoax with woman posing as domestic violence victim is back, strangers falling for it

The Brief A woman says she was scammed by a woman posing as a domestic violence victim. The woman said she contacted police after learning the story was a lie. FOX 26 reported about this hoax back in March 2024.



You're minding your own business when a woman with three kids, and a dog in tow, asks you to help her find a safe place to stay.

Houston hoax: Woman posing as domestic violence victim returns, strangers falling for it

The backstory:

She tells strangers she needs help finding a shelter, and she has no phone, fearing her abusive husband will track her.

"She had me call this number that she provided," said this woman, who asked not to be identified. We'll call her "Betty."

"The woman on the other end of the phone said she worked for a shelter in Montrose, and she found a home for them, Safe Harbor Hotel, and they could stay there for a month," Betty said.

While shelters for domestic violence victims don't charge, the woman on the phone said it would cost $171.

Betty says she gave her $300 so she could also buy food.

Sound familiar?

Dig deeper:

We first reported on this scheme in March 2024.

"It's a gut punch, and I can't believe someone would do that and exploit actual victims," said Betty, who contacted police after she realized it was all a lie.

Police talked to the woman seen in pictures on social media and presented a case to the DA's office. But prosecutors declined charges pointing out the strangers involved willingly gave her money.