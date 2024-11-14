Houston man charged with stabbing friend to death in 2016 pleads guilty

Edward O'Neal, the man who was charged with murdering his friend in Houston in 2016, has pleaded guilty to the murder.

O'Neal pleaded guilty to killing 16-year-old Ryan Roberts in January 2016, stabbing him multiple times and leaving his body in a wooded area in the 4100 block of Holmes Road.

O'Neal was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Christina Roberts, the victim's mother said her son had previously been missing and received news about his death from a neighbor.

In June 2020, O'Neal's bond was lowered from $50,000 to $25,000. While out on bond, O'Neal was arrested and charged with capital murder of Derrick Mike after he was allegedly promised payment from another person.

According to court documents, O'Neal was evaluated and described as having "serious mental health issues." Records also claim he has been under psychiatric care since he was a child. Court documents from 2019 state O'Neal was found to have a mental illness or be a person with an intellectual disability.

He was deemed competent to stand trial in 2022.