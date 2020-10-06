Eddie Van Halen dies of cancer, according to son

article

Eddie Van Halen, rock icon, legendary guitarist and co-founder of Van Halen, has died of cancer. He was 65.

His son, Wolfgang, posted a tribute to the musician to social media on Tuesday.

“I can’t believe I’m having to write this,” he wrote. “But my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning.”

According to FOX News, Van Halen had been battling throat cancer since he was first diagnosed in 2000.

In 2015, Billboard magazine reported Van Halen had tongue cancer, which migrated into his esophagus. Consequently, one-third of his tongue had to be surgically removed. The surgery “slightly” affected his speech, but it didn’t stop him from touring at the time.

Van Halen was best known for his expert use of the electric guitar. His iconic string-bending sound and use of classical styling gave his 1980s heavy metal band a timeless sound.

Van Halen formed the eponymous rock group with his younger brother Alex, bassist Michael Anthony and lead singer David Lee Roth. Various members would cycle in and out of the band, including later members Sammy Hagar and Eddie’s son Wolfgang.

Eddie and his brother Alex first moved to the United States in the 1960s. Both classically trained musicians eventually produced a demo by Kiss’ Gene Simmons, which led to a breakout success with the release of their debut album, “Van Halen” in 1978.

The group would go on to produce a sound of their own, selling millions of copies with hits like “Jump” and “Panama.”

After original lead singer Roth left the group to pursue a solo career, the band went on to win a Grammy Award for “For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge” in 1991 with lead singer Hagar, who eventually exited the group in 1996, according to Britannica.com.

Van Halen was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.