The 2024 Solar Eclipse is quickly approaching, and it will be a once-in-a-lifetime event for anyone to see.

Certain Texas cities will see near totality and others will see full totality depending on your location.

As a result, NASA has released a list of events they are going to be at for the eclipse.

Arlington

April 8, 2024

Solar-Bration

The University of Texas at Arlington Planetarium

700 Planetarium Place, Arlington, Texas

Start time: 11 a.m.

Join the UTA campus in watching and celebrating the total eclipse on Monday, April 8. Leading up to and after the main event, there will be several events and activities planned.

Austin

April 5 - April 8, 2024

NASA JPL at Austin Central Library

Austin Central Library

710 W. Cesar Chavez, Austin, Texas

Start time: 9:00 a.m.

FREE weekend and day-of eclipse activities: Come to the Austin Central Library on April 5 (9am-5pm), April 6 (10am-5pm), April 7 (12pm-5pm), and April 8 (9am-2pm) to learn all about the Sun with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory! We’ll have science displays, information about our upcoming SunRISE mission, a selfie station, and live viewings of the Sun through our special solar telescope. Go home with NASA giveaways and eclipse glasses for your family.

April 6 - April 7, 2024

NASA JPL at Austin Nature & Science Center

2389 Stratford Drive, Austin, Texas

Start time: 10 a.m.

FREE Pre-eclipse activities: Come to the Austin Nature and Science Center on April 6 (10am-4pm) and April 7 (12pm-4pm) to check out a NASA Mars exhibit from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory! We’ll have a life-sized Perseverance Mars rover photo op, a mini rover driving demo and other planetary science displays. There will be activities for children and presentations about the latest NASA science. Go home with eclipse glasses for your family!

Also, visit our NASA Sun exhibits at the Austin Central Library from April 6-8!

Belton

April 5, 2024

Explore the science of the Solar Eclipse

Yelli Polk Park

101 S. Davis Street, Belton, Texas

Start time: 9 p.m.

Presenter: Liam Finn NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador

In this presentation, we will explore the science and wonder behind this incredible phenomenon of solar eclipses.

2024 offers Americans another chance to see a total solar eclipse that will captivate skywatchers across the United States. We will dive into the details of these eclipses, examining their paths and characteristics, as well as exploring the science behind their occurrence.

You will learn about the different types of solar eclipses, including total eclipses, annular eclipses, and partial eclipses. We will discuss the unique features of each type and what you can expect to see during each. We will also examine how modern science has advanced our understanding of these celestial events.

Finally, we will provide tips and advice for viewing solar eclipses safely and effectively. Whether you are an experienced skywatcher or a newcomer to astronomy, this presentation on Syzygy and the upcoming American solar eclipse promises to be an informative and exciting journey into the cosmos to prepare you for the event on April 8th 2024.

April 6, 2024

Explore the science of the Solar Eclipse

Bell County Museum

201 N. Main Street, Belton, Texas

Start time: 1 p.m.

Presenter: Liam Finn NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador

In this presentation, we will explore the science and wonder behind this incredible phenomenon of solar eclipses.

2024 offers Americans another chance to see a total solar eclipse that will captivate skywatchers across the United States. We will dive into the details of these eclipses, examining their paths and characteristics, as well as exploring the science behind their occurrence.

You will learn about the different types of solar eclipses, including total eclipses, annular eclipses, and partial eclipses. We will discuss the unique features of each type and what you can expect to see during each. We will also examine how modern science has advanced our understanding of these celestial events.

Finally, we will provide tips and advice for viewing solar eclipses safely and effectively. Whether you are an experienced skywatcher or a newcomer to astronomy, this presentation on Syzygy and the upcoming American solar eclipse promises to be an informative and exciting journey into the cosmos to prepare you for the event on April 8th 2024.

Brownsville

April 7, 2024

Sunny's Pre-Eclipse April 2024 Day

The Children's Museum of Brownsville

501 E. Ringgold Street #5, Brownsville, Texas

Start time: 1 p.m.

The Children's Museum of Brownsville will be hosting an Eclipse Awareness public event featuring NASA eclipse viewers and eclipse-inspired hands-on activities and crafts.

Clute

April 8, 2024

BASF Planetarium Partial Solar Eclipse

Brazosport Astronomy Club

400 College Blvd, Clute, TX

Come to the BASF Planetarium to experience the 2024 solar eclipse. We will have safe solar viewing on the parking lot throughout the event using a variety of methods. Wonder what a solar eclipse looks like through the holes on a cracker? We will have demonstrations to understand what can cause an eclipse and what makes them so special. Solar viewing glasses are available for purchase at the event, while supplies last. IMPORTANT SAFETY NOTE: Make sure your eclipse glasses are ISO 12312-2 certified!

Dallas

April 6, 2024 - April 8, 2024

NASA HEAT at the Dallas Arboretum

NASA Heliophysics Education Activation Team (NASA HEAT) and the Dallas Arboretum

8525 Garland Road, Dallas, Texas

Start time: 9 a.m.

On April 6 to April 8, 2024 Earth and Space Science subject matter experts (SMEs) and educators will be providing programming and STEM engagement at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden in Dallas, Texas. According to the Arboretum, individual tickets are sold out, but group tickets are still available but off-site parking is required. In addition, NASA HEAT and SMEs will visit several schools and the University of North Texas on April 5 and 9.

April 8, 2024

The Great North American Eclipse at the Perot Museum

Perot Museum of Nature and Science

2201 N. Field Street, Dallas, Texas

Start time: 9 a.m.

Dallas, Texas will be the largest city in the path of totality during the once-in-a-lifetime Great North American Eclipse. In partnership with Carnegie Institution for Science, the Perot Museum will be celebrating this awe-inspiring event with fellow astronomy enthusiasts. The event will feature Carnegie Science astronomers on-site, a live DJ and band, hands-on STEM activities, games, food trucks, special eclipse-themed snacks, and more! Guests will have full access to explore throughout the Museum and eclipse glasses will be provided to all attendees for safe viewing.

April 8, 2024

Sun, Moon, and You: Dallas Cotton Bowl Solar Eclipse

Cotton Bowl Stadium

3750 The Midway, Dallas, Texas

Start time: 9:30 a.m.

Got plans for the total solar eclipse? Join us at the Dallas Cotton Bowl for this FREE event, co-hosted by NOAA, NASA, and NSF, to observe the total solar eclipse on April 8, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

The event will feature scientific speakers, and PBS series Ready, Jet, Go!, astronomer Amy Mainzer, and the Ready Jet Go Band will be there to help us understand and anticipate the eclipse in real-time.

Gates will open at 8:30 a.m., so come early to visit booths and exhibits, which will include hands-on activities and take-home handouts. Solar eclipse glasses will be provided while supplies last. The event ends at 2 p.m., but booths will remain open until the gates close at 3:30 p.m.

The partial solar eclipse begins at 12:23 p.m. local time (CDT) and lasts until 3:02 p.m. Totality (when the entire Sun is covered!) begins at 1:40 p.m. and ends at 1:44 p.m. With 3 minutes and 52 seconds of totality, Dallas is an excellent location to witness the Great American Eclipse, and we'd love to have you experience it with us at Cotton Bowl Stadium!

Please check the NOAA event webpage frequently, as it will be updated with more information regarding activities and reserving your spot at the Cotton Bowl.

El Paso

April 8, 2024

El Paso Community College's Solar Eclipse extravaganza!

El Paso Community College - Mission del Paso Campus - 10700 Gtwy Blvd E, El Paso, Texas

Start time: 10 a.m. MDT

This event will involve international collaboration with viewing the solar eclipse both virtually and in person. Solar filtered telescopes and other viewing activities will be available. Online talks on eclipses and their impacts on society and informational and educational booths will be showcased at the event. Those ready and willing to conduct citizen scientists data collection with NASA's GLOBE Observer app will be able to participate in collecting temperature and cloud data during the eclipse.

Fredricksburg

April 8, 2024

Community Event: Solar Eclipse Viewing

1608 N. Adams, Fredericksburg, TX

Start time: 12:15 p.m.



Join us to view the 2024 eclipse on the playground of Fredericksburg Elementary School on Monday, April 8th, 2024. We will have telescopes set up and have eclipse glasses to safely view the eclipse.

Gatesville

April 6, 2024

Explore the science of the Solar Eclipse

Gatesville City Auditorium

110 N. 8th Street, Gatesville, Texas

Start time: 6 p.m.

Presenter: Liam Finn NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador

In this presentation, we will explore the science and wonder behind this incredible phenomenon of solar eclipses.

2024 offers Americans another chance to see a total solar eclipse that will captivate skywatchers across the United States. We will dive into the details of these eclipses, examining their paths and characteristics, as well as exploring the science behind their occurrence.

You will learn about the different types of solar eclipses, including total eclipses, annular eclipses, and partial eclipses. We will discuss the unique features of each type and what you can expect to see during each. We will also examine how modern science has advanced our understanding of these celestial events.

Finally, we will provide tips and advice for viewing solar eclipses safely and effectively. Whether you are an experienced skywatcher or a newcomer to astronomy, this presentation on Syzygy and the upcoming American solar eclipse promises to be an informative and exciting journey into the cosmos to prepare you for the event on April 8th 2024.

April 8, 2024

Live Eclipse Viewing

Gatesville Civic Center

301 Veterans Mem Lp, Gatesville, Texas

Start time: 11 a.m.

Come watch the Total Solar Eclipse with NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassadors at the Gatesville Civic Center. The Event is free but there is a charge for parking in the civic center parking lot.

Junction

April 8, 2024

Live Views from Telescopes in Junction, Texas!

Exploratorium

Watch live images from our telescopes in Junction, Texas and listen to a live sonification (music only, without any other commentary or interruptions).

Kerrville

April 8, 2024

Kerrville Eclipse Festival

202 Thompson Dr, Kerrville, TX

Join NASA in Kerrville! The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department invites you to a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to view the 2024 total solar eclipse in Kerrville, Texas! The Kerrville Eclipse Festival will occur in Louise Hays Park on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Join us in the heart of the Hill Country to view and celebrate the 2024 total solar eclipse - just a few miles from the center line of totality. This FREE event will include scientific speakers, live music, children's programming, and 4 minutes and 25 seconds of totality. Space in the event cannot be reserved and you will not need a ticket to enter. Limited off-site parking will be available to reserve ahead of the eclipse. Please see "Parking" information at the link below.

San Angelo

April 8, 2024

Angelo State University Partial Eclipse

2601 W. Avenue N, San Angelo, TX

Start time: 12:30 p.m.

Public viewing of the eclipse at Angelo State University. Open to the public. Telescopes and solar viewing glasses onsite IMPORTANT SAFETY NOTE: Make sure your eclipse glasses are ISO 12312-2 certified!

San Antonio

April 8, 2024

Rock The Eclipse

1 Spurs Way, San Antonio, TX

Start time: 10:30 a.m.

The Rock at La Cantera, the San Antonio Spurs' training facility, is set as the location for a remarkable eclipse event in collaboration with esteemed organizations including the University of Texas San Antonio (UTSA), Frost Bank, San Antonio City Council, The Alamo, SAMSAT, NASA's Johnson Space Center OSTEM office, among others. The event aims to enrich the educational experience for 1000 students from title one schools on San Antonio's south side, who are currently outside the path of totality.

Also in attendance will be students from the University of Texas San Antonio Throughout the event, students will engage with presentations delivered by UTSA professors, astronomy and engineering students, illuminating the significance of eclipses and STEM fields. Over 20 interactive stations will captivate attendees, offering hands-on STEM activities. NASA's OSTEM office will orchestrate an activation station and showcase videos introducing the Artemis crew on the venue's jumbotron. JSC OSTEM has arranged for a recorded astronaut greeting, adding cosmic inspiration.

Frost Bank will provide swag bags for each student including a T-shirt of the event, and Whataburger and the San Antonio Spurs ensure appetites are satisfied with complimentary meals. Excitement will abound with the presence of beloved personalities such as the Spurs Coyote, UTSA Band/Choir, and UTSA mascot Rowdy, igniting enthusiasm for the eclipse and STEM. NASA JSC will also be recruiting for NASA Internships, High School Aerospace Scholars and other opportunities for students in K-16.

Stonewall

April 6, 2024

Eclipses Across the Solar System

Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park

199 Park Road 52, Stonewall, TX

Start time: 10:30 a.m.

Earth isn't the only place where eclipses take place! See stunning images of moons casting shadows at Saturn, Jupiter, and other worlds in our solar system, as seen by NASA's fleet of robotic spacecraft. Learn about how engineers overcome the challenges such eclipses create for solar-powered missions, and get a sneak peek at the upcoming Europa Clipper expedition to Jupiter's mysterious ocean moon Europa. Join Bill Dunford, a Public Engagement Specialist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, as he brings us on a journey to explore eclipses across the solar system. This event will be held at the Lyndon B. Johnson State Park and Historic Site's auditorium on Saturday, April 6 from 10:30 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. CDT.

April 6, 2024

The Solar System, the Eclipse, and Earth as a Superhero!

Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park

199 Park Road 52, Stonewall, TX

Start time: 1:30 p.m.

Learn about some of NASA's missions that are exploring the solar system, the importance of planetary magnetic fields which are essential for the existence of life, and how Earth's magnetic shield protects us from space radiation. You will also see how scientists conduct field work, particularly in places that look like Mars or the Moon, but that are located on Earth, and will look forward to the solar eclipse! Join Dr. Yasmina Martos, an Earth and planetary scientist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, as she discusses NASA missions throughout the solar system, as well as the April 8 total solar eclipse. This event will be held at the Lyndon B. Johnson State Park and Historic Site's auditorium on Saturday, April 6 from 1:30 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. CDT.

April 6, 2024 - April 7, 2024

Terrific Trio: NASA, Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park, & the Eclipse

Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park

1472 State Park Road 52, Stonewall, Texas

Start time: 10 a.m.

On April 6-7, 2024, join NASA at the LBJ Ranch, part of the Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park, for an exciting weekend of eclipse activities. These FREE events will feature interactive hands-on activities, a selfie station, handouts, and science discussions. You will not need a ticket to enter, but there is limited parking available in the park. Please check the LBJ event website frequently, as it will be updated with additional information as the eclipse approaches.

April 7, 2024

The Solar System, the Eclipse, and Earth as a Superhero!

Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park

199 Park Road 52, Stonewall, TX

Start time: 1:30 p.m.

Learn about some of NASA's missions that are exploring the solar system, the importance of planetary magnetic fields which are essential for the existence of life, and how Earth's magnetic shield protects us from space radiation. You will also see how scientists conduct field work, particularly in places that look like Mars or the Moon, but that are located on Earth, and will look forward to the solar eclipse! Join Dr. Yasmina Martos, an Earth and planetary scientist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, as she discusses NASA missions throughout the solar system, as well as the April 8 total solar eclipse. This event will be held at the Lyndon B. Johnson State Park and Historic Site's auditorium on Sunday, April 7 from 1:30 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. CDT.

April 8, 2024

Terrific Trio: NASA, Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park, & the Eclipse

Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park

1472 State Park Road 52, Stonewall, TX

Start time: 10 a.m.

On April 8, 2024, join NASA at the LBJ Ranch, part of the Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park, for an exciting day of eclipse activities. This FREE event will feature interactive hands-on activities, a selfie station, handouts, science discussions, and 4 minutes and 14 seconds of totality (when the Moon completely blocks the Sun!). You will not need a ticket to enter, but there is limited parking available in the park. Please check the LBJ event website frequently, as it will be updated with additional information as the eclipse approaches.

Waco

April 6, 2024

STEAMclipse

Host: City of Waco, Region 12 Education Service Center

Waco Convention Center

Start time: 11 a.m.

It is a FREE family-friendly celebration of the eclipse and building STEM awareness, opportunity, and education. There will be out-of-this-world booths, stellar presentations, and entertainment fit for this event of a lifetime!

NASA will be exhibiting and speaking at this event.

April 7, 2024

Waco Symphony Orchestra: Sci-Fi Spectacular: Sun, Moon & Superstars

Waco Hall, 624 Speight Ave., Waco, Texas

Start time: 3 p.m.

This star-studded concert will be full of music from your favorite sci-fi films. Emmy Award-winning journalist and film critic Gary Cogill returns to the WSO stage to share film insights behind the music. Guest conductor Alex Amsel is an orchestral and operatic conductor as well as a music educator for students of all ages.

There will be NASA speakers at this event.

April 8, 2024

Eclipse Over Texas 2024: Live from Waco

McLane Stadium, South Plaza and Touchdown Alley, Waco, Texas

The Eclipse Over Texas: Live from Waco event will feature telescopes, educational activities, programs, food trucks, and family fun. Astronomers will be onsite from Lowell Observatory and Baylor University. General admission tickets are $20; school group and child discounts available. Solar glasses are included with admission. Onsite paid parking is available, or park in downtown Waco and ride the shuttle buses. Accessible parking is also available.

