Eastwood High School students stage walk-out in response to abrupt firing of staff

Eastwood High School was the epicenter of a walkout organized by students, parents, and community members in response to the abrupt firing of three top leaders at Eastwood Academy, including the principal, assistant principal, and counselor.

FIEL, an immigrant-led civil rights organization known as Immigrant Families and Students in the Fight, has expressed support behind the students. FIEL Executive Director Cesar Espinosa voiced solidarity with the protesters, emphasizing the importance of raising concerns safely and civilly.

"We will support the students with presence as well as legal observance to make sure they are not mistreated," Espinosa stated, urging all community members to join the fight against what he called a "travesty of a takeover."

The reason for this walkout is the sudden reassignment of the school's leadership on Tuesday afternoon, leaving approximately 400 students without key administrative figures mid-school year.

The lack of explanation provided by Houston Independent School District (HISD) has fueled frustration among parents and students, prompting calls for increased transparency. An HISD spokesperson issued a statement asserting that the staff changes at Eastwood Academy resulted from an investigation into incidents on the campus.

Leila Walsh, HISD Chief Communication Officer, emphasized that ensuring student safety and well-being is the district's top priority in a virtual presser held on Thursday afternoon.

Walsh says an investigation is underway into allegations of inappropriate behavior between adults and children. She did not specify which law enforcement agencies, if any, have been informed about the ongoing investigation. During the presser, there were inquiries regarding the potential for criminal charges, but Walsh did not provide specific details.

It remains unclear who initiated the complaint that brought this matter to the attention of HISD.