One dead after Eastex Freeway rollover crash; 15-year-old hospitalized, officials say

The Brief Harris County officials report one person died after their vehicle crashed on Eastex Freeway near Lauder Road. According to Sergeant Bondurant, the Chevrolet Tahoe left the road way and hit the center concrete barrier, causing the driver to be partially ejected. Five other passengers were inside the vehicle, including a 15-year-old girl.



One person was killed in a vehicle of six people after their vehicle became involved in a rollover crash in northeast Harris County early Monday morning.

According to Houston Police Department Sgt. Bondurant, the crash happened around 1 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Eastex Freeway near Lauder Road.

Deadly crash on Eastex Freeway

What we know:

A Chevrolet Tahoe was driving in the center lane, but failed to stay in a single lane, officials say. The vehicle left the roadway and hit the center concrete barrier.

Sgt. Bondurant says the vehicle rolled at least once and the driver was partially ejected out of the driver-side window. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Five other people were inside the vehicle, including a 15-year-old girl. She was the only person taken to the hospital, Sgt. Bondurant reported. All others had minor injuries.

It is believed alcohol was a factor in the crash.

What we don't know:

Officials have not reported what condition the 15-year-old is in.