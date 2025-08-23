East Texas teen charged with threatening to 'shoot up' high school

article

The Brief An East Texas teenager was arrested after Tyler County deputies said he threatened to "shoot up" his high school. Aaron McDonald was charged with felony terroristic threat and given a $50,000 bond. Deputies said McDonald was upset over a new seating chart at school and made several threats, including "killing everyone in this school."



A Tyler County teenager was arrested after threatening to "shoot up" his high school, deputies said.

What we know:

Deputies arrested 17-year-old Aaron McDonald after the Colmesneil teen was heard making threats by several other students.

McDonald was upset over a seating assignment in his class and made threats like "killing everyone in this school," deputies said.

When deputies arrived at Colmesneil High School, they were told he was not at the school. McDonald was later arrested at his home.

McDonald was charged with felony terroristic threat. He was booked into the Tyler County Jail with a $50,000 bond and several bond conditions, including being banned from Colmesneil ISD property.