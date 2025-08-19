East Houston: I-10 reopens after shutdown caused by downed power lines

The Brief I-10 at Lathrop Street in Houston has been reopened as of 5:15 p.m. The closure is due to downed power lines and a two-vehicle incident. No estimate has been given for when the road will reopen.



I-10 has been reopened after a total closure at Lathrop Street in Houston due to downed power lines Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

The Texas Department of Transportation alerted the public around 4:35 p.m. Tuesday about the closure.

They say all mainlines on 10 at Lathrop were blocked by the lines. Around 5 p.m., they said eastbound lanes had been cleared. TxDOT says they hope to have the westbound lanes reopened soon.

Centerpoint and TxDOT crews were on the scene working to clear the lanes around 5 p.m.

Shortly after 5 p.m., TxDOT said all lanes had successfully been reopened.

TranStar says two vehicles were involved in the incident.

What we don't know:

