East Houston crash: Tow and Go wrecker driver injured at I-10, I-610
HOUSTON - A wrecker driver was seriously injured in a crash involving an 18-wheeler in east Harris County, the sheriff’s office says.
What we know:
The crash occurred Monday morning on the I-610 East Loop ramp to eastbound I-10.
According to the sheriff’s office, a Tow and Go wrecker was helping a stranded motorist when an 18-wheeler’s oversized load struck the wrecker truck.
The wrecker truck then struck the wrecker driver, who was seriously injured, authorities say.
What we don't know:
The drivers involved have not been identified. The extent of the wrecker driver’s injuries are not known.
What's next:
The Houston Police Department, Harris County Sheriff’s Office Motorist Assistance Program units and EMS responded to the scene.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.