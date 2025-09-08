The Brief A wrecker driver was injured in a crash on the I-610 East Loop ramp to I-10. The driver was helping a motorist when an 18-wheeler's oversized load struck the wrecker truck, which then struck the driver, authorities say. The wrecker driver's injuries are said to be serious.



A wrecker driver was seriously injured in a crash involving an 18-wheeler in east Harris County, the sheriff’s office says.

Wrecker driver injured in crash

What we know:

The crash occurred Monday morning on the I-610 East Loop ramp to eastbound I-10.

According to the sheriff’s office, a Tow and Go wrecker was helping a stranded motorist when an 18-wheeler’s oversized load struck the wrecker truck.

The wrecker truck then struck the wrecker driver, who was seriously injured, authorities say.

What we don't know:

The drivers involved have not been identified. The extent of the wrecker driver’s injuries are not known.

What's next:

The Houston Police Department, Harris County Sheriff’s Office Motorist Assistance Program units and EMS responded to the scene.