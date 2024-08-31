Lanes of the East Freeway are back open after they shut down due to a major crash in east Houston on Saturday.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies are at the scene of a crash on East Freeway at Freeport.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Life flight was called after a man was reportedly ejected from the vehicle.

The eastbound main lanes of the East Freeway were shut down from the Beltway and so were the westbound main lanes. The lanes have been reopened.