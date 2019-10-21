Expand / Collapse search

Early voting begins, here's what you need to know

Published 
You Decide
FOX 26 Houston
article

(File photo)

Early voting for the Nov. 5 general election begins today, Monday, Oct. 21 and ends Nov. 1.

During early voting, registered voters can cast a ballot at any location in the county they're registered.

If voters want to vote by mail, they must send an Application for Ballot by Mail to the Early Voting Clerk.

To cast a ballot, voters must be registered. Click here to check your voter registration status.

Early voting begins today, Monday, October 21 – November 1

Early voting for the November general election begins today and runs through Friday, November 1. On the ballot: Houston city elections, 10 Texas constitutional amendments, the METRO bond, a special election for State Representative District 148, HISD trustee positions, as well as other local items.

Voters must also present one of the following approved forms of identification at the polls:

  • Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
  • Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
  • Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
  • Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
  • United States Passport (book or card)
  • United States Military Identification Card containing the person's photograph
  • United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person's photograph

Where to vote and more information in your county: