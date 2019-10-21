Early voting begins, here's what you need to know
Early voting for the Nov. 5 general election begins today, Monday, Oct. 21 and ends Nov. 1.
During early voting, registered voters can cast a ballot at any location in the county they're registered.
If voters want to vote by mail, they must send an Application for Ballot by Mail to the Early Voting Clerk.
To cast a ballot, voters must be registered. Click here to check your voter registration status.
Voters must also present one of the following approved forms of identification at the polls:
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- United States Passport (book or card)
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person's photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person's photograph
