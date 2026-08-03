EaDo residents call for green space to be restored after FIFA Fan Fest

The Brief Some East Downtown residents are calling on the management district to restore grass and trees along the EaDo Promenade. Residents say the area was once a shaded green space, but is now covered largely with gravel and dirt. The East Downtown Management District says a major tree-planting effort is planned for the fall.



Some East Downtown residents are calling for grass and trees to be restored along the EaDo Promenade following the conclusion of Houston’s FIFA Fan Fest.

EaDo residents asking for grass, trees to be restored in promenade following Houston's FIFA Fan Fest

What they're saying:

Nguyen Le, who has lived at the nearby Herrin Lofts for while, said the promenade was once one of the neighborhood’s few green spaces, filled with grass and mature trees.

He said the area was transformed to accommodate Fan Fest activities, but after the event ended, residents were left with what he described as a "barren desert" of gravel and dirt.

Le said residents understood that temporary changes were needed to host visitors and major events, but many believed the area would be restored afterward.

"They took over our neighborhood to throw a big party for the city and the world," Le wrote in a message to the East Downtown Management District. "Now that everyone has left our neighborhood, the least they can do is give us our green space back."

Le said he and his neighbors are not opposed to economic development. He said residents regularly support local restaurants and businesses before, during and after major events in the area.

However, he believes landscaping, and green space should be included in future development plans to help make EaDo cooler, more walkable and more inviting.

Residents said they were previously told that improvements connected to FIFA would create cooler community spaces for people to enjoy before, during and after the event.

Now, some worry the lack of grass, trees and shade could make the promenade less comfortable for residents and visitors and could discourage people from spending time outside the area’s restaurants and businesses.

Le suggested that officials consider shutting down nearby streets for future programming instead of permanently changing the promenade’s green space.

In an email to Le, that was shared with us, East Downtown Management District Executive Director Elizabeth Whitton said the district is planning a substantial tree-planting effort in the fall, when temperatures and weather conditions are more suitable.

Whitton did get back to us and let us know the communications team is planning to send us a statement. Whitton said the project is expected to increase the tree canopy along the promenade and in other areas of EaDo.

Residents say they appreciate the planned tree planting, but still want the grass and green space restored to the condition it was in before Fan Fest.

"We’re simply asking them to do the right thing by restoring the green space prior to its destruction," Le said.