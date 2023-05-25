Dumpster fire outside Texas AG office; suspect arrested

The Texas Attorney General's Office says that the person responsible for setting a dumpster on fire outside its office has been arrested.

In a tweet, Ken Paxton's office says Texas DPS arrested a 42-year-old woman.

The woman has reportedly been charged with criminal mischief equal to or greater than $25,000 but less than $30,000.

In a follow up tweet, Paxton released a statement saying the fire was determined "unintentional" by Texas DPS.

The AG's office tweeted out videos and announced that someone had set fire to the dumpster at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday and they asked for the public's help finding the suspect.

This came on the same day allegations against Paxton came to a head at the State Capitol.