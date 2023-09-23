Fall is here: Drone video captures stunning Utah foliage

Just in time for the first day of fall, a drone photographer in Utah shared stunning video of leaves turning vibrant as the seasons change.

Chris WIlliams filmed the natural beauty over Guardsman Pass and Wasatch State Park on September 20.

According to FOX Weather, warm, sunny days combined with cool, crisp nights can help enhance the vibrant hues.

Nights must stay above freezing but get chilly enough to stop sugars from leaving the leaves.

Regions that have a wet spring, normal summer and a drier, cooler fall have the best chances for a scenic season. A study from Appalachian State University estimated that fall foliage has a $30 billion economic impact in the classic sightseeing areas.

