Noise violators could be slapped with $1,000 fine for blaring music, revving engines

A 1,000 fine that's what could happen to you if you drive into the Borough of West Chester blaring your music or intentionally revving your engine. Years of frustrations have turned into a full police operation to crackdown on noise violators.

Mayor Jordan Norley and Police Chief James Morehead teamed up in mid-April with a plan called "Operation Quiet-Downtown." Signs posted in the borough say "zero tolerance for loud mufflers, stereos, motorcycles."

Faye Worrell, a West Chester resident, says she. likes to dine out often but knows what it's like to be mid-conversation and have loud noises interrupt her.

"It’s really disturbing and it’s a little annoying to families," she said. "Parking is probably our biggest issue here but noise is probably the second big issue."

West Chester Borough Council-member Donald Braceland says that sound level over 85 decibels is considered potentially damaging to hearing.

"You get up to 110, 130, 140 you’re up in the same noise level as a pistol shot which can blow your eardrums out. It's very, very loud and you get a canyon effect because of the buildings so the sound kind of bounces a little bit," he said.

Both John McCloskey and Jackie Dicampli, of West Chester, say they think this fine is a bit outrageous.

However, Chief Moreland says they have yet to issue a $1,000 citation. The minimum violation price is $250. Over a month and a half, they’ve issued only six noise-related citations.

"They’re getting up behind people who may not be paying attention to them and then they’re revving their engine to get attention, that type of behavior will not be tolerated," Moreland explained.

Borough leaders say there could be more enforcement in the future, including cameras that measure noise decibels. They add that their goal is to educate and stopping to stop intentional disruptive behavior.

