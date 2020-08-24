Driver transported by Life Flight after two-car crash on Katy Freeway

The Houston Police Department is currently investigating a two car crash on the Katy Freeway in-bound that took place just before 2 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 24.

The crash injured one driver significantly and shut down a portion of Katy Freeway at Barker Cypress to Park Ten. According to police, the accident took place shortly after a vechicle was side swiped.

Police say the driver decided to stop in moving lanes of traffic and another vehicle didn’t see her and crashed into the rear of her car.

Life Flight transported the female driver to Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical condition. The male driver of the striking vehicle didn’t report any injuries and refused to be transported to the hospital. Authorities say there were not any signs of intoxication for the striking vehicle.