A driver who lost control of his vehicle Saturday night in north Houston crashed into a bayou.

According to investigators, it happened a little after 10:15 p.m. on Airline Dr. and Crosstimbers where an unidentified man lost control of his work vehicle before ending up in a bayou.

(Photo courtesy of OnScene Houston)

Responders with the Houston Fire Department were able to remove the driver from the vehicle and rushed him to a hospital.

The driver's condition, as of this writing, was not released.