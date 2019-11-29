Driver of box truck dies in crash on Gulf Freeway

article

Police say the driver of a box truck died in a crash on the Gulf Freeway on Friday morning.

Northbound main lanes of the Gulf Freeway were shut down at Edgebrook while police investigated the crash. All lanes are now back open.

According to police, it appears a box truck was traveling on the service road and, for an unknown reason, crossed over the grass divider into the main lanes of traffic.

Investigators say the box truck hit a pickup truck and then hit the center divider, before falling on its side.

The driver of the box truck is deceased.

Investigators are working to determine what may have caused the box truck to cross into the main lanes. It is unknown at this time if the driver may have suffered a medical emergency.

The occupants in the pickup truck did not report any injuries.