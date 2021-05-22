Driver killed following fatal crash in north Houston, causing powerline to fall
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what caused a deadly crash in north Houston overnight Saturday.
Police were called out to the 700 block of E Cross Timbers a little before 5 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash.
It's unclear if speed or weather played a part in the crash, but the driver died as a result. Additionally, Centerpoint was called after the driver hit a light pole, causing it to fall.
E Crosstimbers fatal crash (Photo courtesy of OnScene)
The victim has not been identified, as of this writing and no other information was readily available.
