Driver killed following fatal crash in north Houston, causing powerline to fall

article

Authorities are piecing together what caused a deadly crash in north Houston overnight Saturday.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Police were called out to the 700 block of E Cross Timbers a little before 5 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash.

It's unclear if speed or weather played a part in the crash, but the driver died as a result. Additionally, Centerpoint was called after the driver hit a light pole, causing it to fall.

E Crosstimbers fatal crash (Photo courtesy of OnScene)

The victim has not been identified, as of this writing and no other information was readily available.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP