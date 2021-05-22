Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until WED 9:24 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Calhoun County, Chambers County, Harris County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 12:31 AM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until WED 9:00 AM CDT, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:22 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 9:12 AM CDT, Jackson County
Rip Tide Statement
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island
Wind Advisory
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island
Coastal Flood Advisory
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Chambers County, Galveston Island

Driver killed following fatal crash in north Houston, causing powerline to fall

Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston
article

E Crosstimbers fatal crash (Photo courtesy of OnScene)

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what caused a deadly crash in north Houston overnight Saturday. 

Police were called out to the 700 block of E Cross Timbers a little before 5 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash. 

It's unclear if speed or weather played a part in the crash, but the driver died as a result. Additionally, Centerpoint was called after the driver hit a light pole, causing it to fall. 

E Crosstimbers fatal crash (Photo courtesy of OnScene)

The victim has not been identified, as of this writing and no other information was readily available. 

