Driver killed after losing control of car, flipping over in north Harris County

article

Authorities say a driver was killed after losing control of their car in north Harris County overnight Sunday.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON NEWS

It happened a little before 2:45 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Fwy. That's where investigators say a jeep was traveling in the fourth lane of the freeway when a red Mercedes, also in the same lane, was speeding.

Officials say the driver lost control of the Mercedes and hit the right rear of the Jeep before rolling over several times and stopping in the northbound feeder. The unidentified driver was ejected from the car and died upon impact.

A passenger inside the Mercedes was also rushed to a hospital in serious condition.

Meanwhile, the jeep driver was the sole occupant in that vehicle and stayed at the scene. Neither driver appeared to show signs of intoxication, so it's unclear what led up to the crash, but an investigation remains underway.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY NEWS

The roads were closed for a while due to the crash but has since been reopened.