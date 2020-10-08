Driver in custody following afternoon vehicle pursuit in SW Houston

article

A driver is in custody following an afternoon vehicle pursuit in southwest Houston.

Houston police said a chase started in the 6100 block of Wilcrest, around 3:25 p.m.

Authorities said it started as actors on the ground then turned into a vehicle pursuit.

Police said the chase ended in the 7100 block of South Dairy Ashford.

Advertisement

Authorities said the driver was taken into custody without any further incident.

It's unclear what started the chase.

No additional details were released.