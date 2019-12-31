Driver fatally hits man on FM 1960, flees the scene

article

Houston police are searching for a driver that fatally hit a man on FM 1960.

Police say the deadly hit-and-run happened on FM 1960 W. at Cutten. When officers got to the scene, the driver responsible wasn't there.

The victim was transported to a trauma center via Life Flight where he later died from his injuries.

Witnesses say a grey sedan, possibly a Chevy Malibu, was seen fleeing the scene. The driver reportedly ran two red lights to get away.

The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk, and according to HPD, the driver may have not been at fault had they remained at scene.