Houston weather: Humid Monday, isolated showers possible

The Brief Slight chance of a shower or storm today Warmer and more humid weather builds this week Next cold front may bring better rain chances this weekend



A new week is underway and the weather looks warm and humid for Monday as highs will reach into the mid 80s.

Today's forecast

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms is in place between late morning and early afternoon, with partly sunny skies and a high near 82. Most of the day looks dry, but a brief pop-up shower or storm cannot be ruled out.

This week's outlook

The overall pattern turns warmer as we head through the work week. Highs start in the low 80s today, then climb into the mid to upper 80s by midweek and late week, with muggy nights holding in the upper 60s and low 70s. Rain chances stay fairly limited, though an isolated shower or storm is still possible at times.

Next cold front this weekend

The next better chance for more widespread rain arrives this upcoming weekend as a cold front moves toward the region. Timing is still a bit uncertain, but temperatures are expected to trend slightly lower behind the front, with increasing rain chances to kick off the weekend.