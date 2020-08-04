Driver dies after being ejected from car during crash on 610 South Loop

article

Police say a man has died after he was ejected from his vehicle during a crash on the 610 South Loop.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of the 610 South Loop near Crestmont St. around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the driver was trying to pass a vehicle in front of him when he lost control of his car.

Authorities say his vehicle went across four lanes of traffic and struck a tree.

He was ejected from his car. He died at the scene.

