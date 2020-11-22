Driver crashes car into Pappas Burger on Westheimer, ditches vehicle

article

Houston Police is currently investigating after a car drove into the side of Pappas Burger on Saturday, Nov. 21, around 11:45 p.m.

The crash took place at the storefront of the restaurant on the 5800 block of Westheimer Road.

Police say a black Lexus sedan jumped the curb and struck the wall.

According to the female passenger, she and her boyfriend were in an argument/fight when he lost control of the car and crashed.

The boyfriend fled from the scene and could face possible charges.

Pappas Burger was closed at the time of the crash.