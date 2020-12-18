Driver arrested after woman fatally struck by car while crossing Westheimer
article
HOUSTON - Police said a suspect was in custody after a woman was fatally struck by a car in west Houston.
The deadly crash occurred in the 7800 block of Westheimer Road around 1 a.m. Friday.
According to police, initial information indicates that the woman was crossing the road, not in a marked cross walk, when she was struck by a female driver who was traveling in the eastbound lanes.
The woman died at the scene.
Police say the driver of the car was arrested for DWI.
