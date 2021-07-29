Driver allegedly runs away from scene following apparent hit and run in west Houston after killing pedestrian

article

Officials say a deadly hit and run in west Houston has led to a manhunt Thursday night, after a driver hit a pedestrian, killing them, and ran away, leaving his car behind.

It happened in the 8000 block of Westheimer Rd., where investigators say an unidentified pedestrian was found dead at the scene. Preliminary information from the Houston Police Department suggests a driver involved in the crash ran away, but it's unclear in which direction.

As a result of the crash, the westbound lanes were shut down.

