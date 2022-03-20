Driver accused of hitting Galveston doctor while riding bike, fleeing scene arrested in Seguin

Authorities have a driver accused of hitting a prominent Galveston doctor with his car and fleeing the scene was caught overnight Sunday.

BACKGROUND: Galveston doctor killed in bicycle crash, authorities searching for suspects

According to a press release from the Galveston Police Department, a warrant was executed for Logan Llewellyn, 21 around 4:40 a.m. Officials said they received information that Llewellyn's car that was used in a deadly hit-and-run overnight Friday was in Seguin, Texas.

This comes after Dr. Nancy Hughes of Galveston was riding her bicycle between 6:15 a.m. - 6:40 a.m. when later on that morning, police say two passersby found her body and her bike. Police determined the crash happened in the area of Cherry Hill and East Beach Drive, where she was hit by a car, and the driver continued on.

Due to the severity of Dr. Hughes' injuries, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

MORE: Family of Galveston doctor, hit and killed while cycling call for justice

At the time of the incident, officials were still searching for the driver responsible.

However, around 2 a.m. Sunday, investigators conducted a search and seized the vehicle before transporting it to the Galveston PD. From there, and other evidence, officers with the Seguin Police Department (with Galveston investigators present) were able to set up an arrest warrant for Llewelyn, where he was taken into custody.

The 21-year-old is currently held in the Guadalupe County Jail on a $200,000 bond on an Accident Involving Injury or Death charge, where he's also waiting extradition.

"This is not the end of the investigation; it is just the beginning," Galveston PD said in a press statement."

Officials are asking for anyone else with information about the crash to call Galveston County Crime Stoppers at 409-763-TIPS or by going online.