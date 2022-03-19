Family of Galveston Doctor hit & killed while biking calling for justice

The Loved ones of a prominent doctor in Galveston who was hit and killed as she rode her bicycle, are speaking out.

67-year-old Nancy Hughes went on a bike ride Friday morning, something she often did, but this time she never returned.

"My son just found out about it today, and it was really hard giving him that news" Said Laura Hughes, Nancy's oldest daughter.

Nancy's husband was riding his bike with her around 6:00 a.m. Friday, but he decided to end his ride early while Nancy chose to press on.

As time passed, and she didn't return he went looking for her.

"That’s when he saw all the police cars around her" Laura explained.

Galveston police say a car left the roadway struck Nancy and then took off. It happened near Seawall Blvd and Beach Drive in the Cherryhill area, she died on the scene.

"My dad, he’s devastated; they had been married for 46-years, they were high school sweethearts dating since the age of 14" said Laura.

Nancy Hughes was a 2nd generation internal medicine doctor who was well known and respected in the Galveston community.

"My mom was a good Samaritan, wherever she saw someone in distress she would stop and help, so I can’t believe somebody wouldn’t stop, and try to save her" said Laura.

Nancy leaves behind two daughters, a son, two grandsons and a husband who all loved her dearly, and they want the person who hit her and kept going behind bars.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area between 6:15 a.m. and 6:40 a.m. on Friday and who may have seen something to come forward.