Driver, 20, facing intoxication manslaughter charge after deadly Houston crash

Officials say a 20-year-old driver is facing a charge of intoxication manslaughter after a deadly crash on I-45 in north Houston.

The crash occurred on the freeway between Greens Road and Beltway 8 around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say a Toyota 4Runner stalled out in the southbound lanes and the driver had already gotten out of the vehicle when a Chevrolet pickup truck crashed into the 4Runner and the driver.

The woman driving the 4Runner was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Chevrolet pickup truck caught fire. Authorities say other passersby stopped and helped the driver get out of the pickup truck.

According to Sean Teare, Chief of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division, witnesses who stopped to help after the crash noticed some signs that the driver of the pickup truck may have been intoxicated.

The pickup truck driver was taken to the hospital, and police performed some field sobriety tests there. A search warrant was also requested to get a blood sample from the driver.

Teare said he accepted charges of intoxication manslaughter for the pickup truck driver. Teare also said authorities are investigating where the 20-year-old may have gotten alcohol.