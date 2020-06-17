Drive-In Summer Fest Concert Series kicks off this weekend

If you’re missing live concerts but you still want to be safe, fill up your gas tank because this weekend the Drive-In Summer Fest Concert Series kicks off with Frankie J, Baby Bash, MC Magic & Friends.. All Performing Live in Person!!! Reporter Coco Dominguez caught up with artist Frankie J as he shares his excitement to be performing for the first time since the pandemic began.

Benefiting the nokidhungry.org

More info www.driveinlivefest.com & www.driveinlivemusic.com (713)701-7441