DPS troopers attend injured trooper's son's baseball game

Texas DPS troopers stood on the sidelines at a baseball game in support of the family of a fellow trooper who had been shot while pursuing a mass shooting suspect.

DPS shared photos of a group of troopers standing on the sidelines at the game in which Trooper Juan Rojas Tovar's son was playing.

Tovar was unable to attend the game because he was in the hospital after being shot last week. DPS also announced Wednesday that Tovar has since been released from the hospital.

"Trooper Tovar has been released from the hospital. He still faces many challenges in the days ahead, but he will not be alone; he has the support of a loving family and his brothers and sisters in law enforcement," DPS shared on Twitter.

Trooper Juan Rojas Tovar (Texas DPS)

Tovar was shot while pursuing a man law enforcement says showed up on April 8 and opened fire at a Kent Moore Cabinets facility in Bryan. 40-year-old Timothy Smith, a resident of Bryan, was killed in the shooting. Six others were also taken to the hospital following the shooting.

DPS spokesperson Lt. Craig Cummings said troopers attempted to take the suspect into custody on FM 39, near Iola. That's when, Cummings said, he fired at Tovar, striking him. It's unclear where Tovar was shot, but he was airlifted to the hospital.

The 27-year-old suspect is now facing multiple charges including one count of murder, attempted capital murder, and five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.