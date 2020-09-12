DPS investigate multiple car crash that took place on I-45 in Houston
HOUSTON - The Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that took place on Saturday, Sept. 12 around 9 a.m.
Authorities say a Jayla Boyd, 20, failed to stop at IH-45/Hardy Toll Road and struck two vehicles at high rate of speed on IH-45/Louetta.
Both victims in the other vehicles received minor injuries and were taken to Memorial Hermann The Woodlands as a precaution.
Boyd is being charged with Felony Evading and Possession of Marijuana and placed in the Montgomery County Jail.