Downtown streets to close for the annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade

The City of Houston is hosting the annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade in downtown Houston.

The parade begins at t 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28. The Parade is FREE, however, interested attendees can purchase general seating online.

Click here to see a full map of the parade route and road closures.

Street and parade route closures:

Monday, November 18 – Sunday, December 1

• McKinney between Bagby and Smith (north curb lane) at 8 a.m.



Thursday, November 21 - Sunday, Dec.ember 1

• Walker between Bagby and Smith (south curb lane) at 8 a.m.

Friday, November 22 - Sunday, November 24; Wednesday, November 27 - Sunday, December 1

• Walker between Bagby and Smith (north curb lane) at 8:00 a.m.



Tuesday, November 26 - Thursday, November 28: Parade staging (floats)

• Brazos between Dallas and Lamar (two center lanes) at 12 p.m. Note: East & West curb lanes will remain open.

• Lamar between Smith and Bagby (two south curb lanes) at 12 p.m.

• McKinney between Bagby and Smith (all lanes) until 3 p.m. on Thursday, November 28



Wednesday, November 27 - 2 p.m. Thursday, November 28: Parade staging/load-in/rehearsal

• McKinney between Smith and Louisiana (all lanes) at 9 a.m.

• Smith between Walker and Lamar (east & west curb lanes) from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• Louisiana between Dallas and Lamar (east curb lane) from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. Friday, November 29

• Smith between Rusk and Dallas (all lanes) from 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 27 (all lanes) until 2 p.m. Friday, November 29

• Brazos between Dallas and Lamar (all lanes) at 6 p.m. Note: East curb lane will remain open

• Walker between Louisiana and Bagby (all lanes) at 6 p.m.

• Lamar between Louisiana and Bagby (all lanes) at 6 p.m.



Thursday, November 28: Parade staging/disbanding between 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.

• Inbound Allen Parkway between Taft and Bagby

• Bagby (northbound) between Dallas and McKinney

• Bagby (southbound) between Walker and Clay

• Lamar between Louisiana & outbound Allen Parkway at I-45 overpass



Parade route between 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. / Parade begins at 9 a.m.

• Parade begins on Smith at Lamar heading north

• East on Walker

• South on Milam

• West on Pease

• North on Louisiana

• West on Clay

• North on Smith / Parade concludes on Smith at Dallas



Friday, November 29

• McKinney between Bagby and Smith (all lanes) from 4 – 6 p.m.

• Walker between Bagby and Smith (all lanes) from 4 – 6 p.m.

• Smith between Rusk and McKinney (all lanes) from 4 – 6 p.m.



Saturday, November 30

• McKinney between Bagby and Smith (all lanes) from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

• Walker between Bagby and Smith (all lanes) from 4 – 10 p.m.

• Smith between Rusk and McKinney (all lanes) from 6 – 10 p.m.