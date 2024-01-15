Expand / Collapse search
Downtown Houston stabbing: Man killed near Fannin, Prairie

Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Police are investigating the deadly stabbing of a man in Downtown Houston.

Officers and HFD responded to a call about a person down near Fannin Street and Prairie Street around 4 a.m. Monday.

The Houston Police Department and the Harris County Precinct 1 Constables Office investigate a deadly stabbing on Fannin.

They found a man who had been stabbed at least once. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say another male was taken into custody. Police have not said what led up to the deadly stabbing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.