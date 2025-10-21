Downtown Houston law firm transforms into elaborate haunted house for free spooky fun

The Brief For the fourth year in a row, the Mukerji Law Firm at 2405 Smith Street is offering Houston one of the scariest free haunted houses around. The downstairs is geared towards kids, while the upstairs is for 13 and up. This year's new additions include a 1,200 square-foot maze.



Houston Halloween fun: Law firm offering free scary fun

The downstairs is geared towards kids, while the upstairs is for 13 and up.

"Although it's free, we just have one request," said Sam Mukerji. "One member of your party follows our Instagram page."

This year's new additions include a 1,200 square-foot maze.

The haunted house is open this Thursday and Friday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.