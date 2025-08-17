Double-crash scene leads to discovery of elderly man shot in the back of a vehicle

article

A Houston police officer was involved in a minor crash while responding to a separate incident, only to discover a man with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle at the same intersection.

Officers with the Houston Police Department and Houston Fire Department were initially responding to a wreck on Interstate 45 near Pierce Street early Sunday. While at the scene, a fire department unit struck an unoccupied HPD vehicle in a minor accident. The two agencies then moved off the freeway to the 500 block of Jefferson Street to clear the scene.

A Separate Discovery

What we know:

As officers were investigating the minor crash, an HPD officer was involved in a second minor crash at the intersection of Smith and Brazos streets. No injuries were reported in that incident.

While wrapping up that investigation at around 5:30 a.m., officers went to assist a disabled vehicle nearby and found an elderly man with a gunshot wound in the back seat.

Investigators determined the man had been shot earlier at a cantina off Harrisburg Boulevard during an altercation. The man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

What we don't know:

The elderly man's identity or exact age have not been released.