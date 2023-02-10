Double amputee Houston high school football player commits to college

Calder Hodge is well known as the quarterback at Houston Christian High School who plays with prosthetic legs. Now, he's getting ready for the next big step in his athletic career.

"So, I'm headed to play football at Tyler Junior College for the next two years and then hopefully moving on to play at a four-year college after that," said Hodge.

RELATED: Cristo Rey Jesuit student-athlete is Making the Grade

The senior has spent his high school career throwing touchdown passes under the Friday night lights. The 17-year-old's legs were amputated when he was two-years-old.

"So when I was born, I was born with a birth condition called tibial hemimelia, which basically means I didn't have the development of my tibia and fibula," said Hodge. "So my parents had to make the tough decision to amputate both of my legs when I was 2."

While you wouldn't know it by the way he throws, his hands were also operated on at a young age.

"So I was born with another birth condition called digitized thumbs," stated Hodge. "Which basically means I was born with an extra finger and not a thumb. So when I was one, the doctors at the same time, went in and moved my finger into a thumb and made it a thumb on both of my hands."

Under all of these circumstances, Hodge never let it slow him down.

Houston Christian High School Head Football Coach, AJ Eisenman, said he's constantly impressed by Hodge in the weight room, on the football field and as a person.

"That is why he is going to continue to excel at Tyler, and when his playing days are done, he is going to be an amazing coach one day," said Eisenman.

MORE HEARTWARMING NEWS

While Hodge will miss his high school teammates and coaches, he's thankful for the opportunity ahead in Tyler.

"I am looking forward to playing college football. I am so ready. Ever since I committed, I have been ready to get on campus and ready to get to work."

He is expected to make it official by signing soon.