DoorDash announced they are expanding its SNAP/EBT payment service and adding more than a dozen new grocery partners.

The company is collaborating with new grocers, so more consumers can have access to fresh food and the convenience of doorstep delivery while saving money. This development makes DoorDash support for SNAP/EBT payments available in all 50 states.

ACME Markets, Food City, Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco, Kings Food Markets, Pavilions, Randalls, Shaw’s, Sprouts Farmers Market, Star Market, Stater Bros. Markets, Tom Thumb, and Vons have been added as grocers partnering with DoorDash.

Eligible consumers have a wider range of options to use their SNAP/EBT benefits for online grocery purchases which include locally sourced produce, fresh seafood, international items, as well as a selection of natural and organic foods, bulk items, and more, all at affordable prices.

This initiative is part of DoorDash's commitment to deliver affordable value, convenience, and access for consumers to shop for a variety of goods within their neighborhoods.

DoorDash is one of the largest online marketplaces for grocery delivery to serve SNAP/EBT recipients nationwide. Since they began supporting SNAP/EBT payments in 2023, DoorDash has processed 1.5 million SNAP orders, with over 1.1 million consumers adding their SNAP/EBT cards to the platform.

To commemorate this announcement, DoorDash is extending an offer of two free months of DashPass, its membership program that waives delivery fees on eligible orders, to new DashPass customers only who upload their verified SNAP/EBT cards. The card must be uploaded as a Saved Payment Method. This offer must be redeemed no later than Dec. 31, 2024.

Find more information on the expansion, here.