Donations, volunteers needed to help send care packages to troops overseas

A local group that's been sending Christmas care packages to troops overseas for more than 20 years is struggling.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a severe lack of funds for Help Our Military Endure (H.O.M.E) a non-profit organization that sends care packages to those serving in far-off countries; mainly Iraq and Afghanistan.

We're told the special cards and supplies from home will NOT reach the troops if they can't get enough money to pay for shipping.

The big packing effort is Saturday and the group still needs more donations.

To learn more and make a donation, click here.