Domestic violence and pet abuse: A dangerous link

October is Domestic Violence Month and the link between that crime and pet neglect is not just an unfortunate coincidence.

"We are tired of being the number one county in Texas that has the number one number of domestic violence homicides," said Amy Smith with the Harris County Domestic Violence Coordinating Council.

"Thinking about the prevalence of domestic violence, and the prevalence of animal cruelty, especially here in Harris County, It's scary to think of how many people and animals are suffering," said Lisa Tynan, Marketing Special Events Specialist.

Studies show in homes where domestic violence occurs, pets are abused in up to 50% of cases.

"About a third of them said that they delayed leaving because of their pet," said Tynan.

"25 to 40% of people, who are abused that own pets, don't leave their situation, because either they don't have a place for their pet to go, or they are afraid of retaliation, either them or their pet," said Tena Lundquist Faust, Co-President of Houston PetSet.

Sadly, Houston is lacking when it comes to domestic violence shelters that will accept pets.

"Our partners at the Houston Area Women's Center will soon be breaking ground on a facility that does have housing that can keep people and their pets together," said Tynan.

Texas does allow domestic violence victims to include their pets in protective orders.

"That prevents their abuser from making contact with them, threatening them, and that extends to their pet whether or not they are together," Tynan said. "So they couldn't sneak into the home and abuse the pet, that would be violating that protective order."

"It's one thing if you have a little teacup Chihuahua and you can hide him in your purse," Lundquist Fause said. "It's another thing if you have two or three dogs, you have cats dogs and cats."

Friends and family of domestic violence victims should step in when they can to prevent someone from being killed or hurt just because they won't leave their beloved pets behind.

"There is help out there, keep looking for that help," said Lundquist Faust. "We at Houston PetSet will do whatever we can to connect somebody to resources to the best of our ability."

If you need help, call Houston Area Women's Center or the National Domestic Violence Hotline.