Dolores 'Dodie' Osteen, mother of Lakewood Church Pastor Joel Osteen, passes away
HOUSTON - Dolores "Dodie" Osteen, the mother of Lakewood Church Pastor Joel Osteen, has passed away, according to a statement posted on the Lakewood Church Facebook page.
What they're saying:
The statement said, "It is with a heavy heart that Victoria and I, along with our family, announce the passing of our cherished mother and grandmother, Dolores "Dodie" Osteen. She was the beloved matriarch of Lakewood Church, an inspiration to millions of people around the world, and a faithful servant of God. Known as ‘Mama Dodie’ to the entire Lakewood family, together, we celebrate her amazing life and lasting legacy. She passed of natural causes, peacefully at her home. She was 91 years old."
The Source: Information above from Lakewood Church Facebook page as well as Joel Osteen's Facebook page.