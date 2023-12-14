When Tottie's owners arrived to pick him up they say they were handed one of his teeth in a plastic bag and from there things went progressively worse.

"We paid them to take care of our dog," said Tottie's owner Kirbin.

He and his wife Claire say they got quite the shock after arriving home from Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Their two dogs were staying at PetSuites of America in Pearland.

PETS AND ANIMALS: These are the top 10 toxins for your pets, according to experts

"They found his teeth removed as well as blood in the area," Kirbin said.

In an email to the couple, the PetSuites General Manager states, "Tottie and Dixie were taken out for potty time.....then blood and one of Tottie's teeth were found."

The General Manager goes on to state in the email, "Someone was popping fireworks somewhere close by ...my first thought was ‘OMG, Tottie was outside maybe he got scared.’"

"The veterinary dentist observed nine teeth either removed or damaged due to the incident," said Kirbin.

You've got to wonder how long Tottie was left outside unattended.

"I asked and they said they weren't able to determine," Kirbin said. "I don't know if they have camera footage that's not been communicated to us."

"It's speculation, but it had to have taken some amount of time for him to completely rip a canine tooth with the entire root out of him," said Kirbin's wife Claire.

"All they come back with, verbally, they talk about offering us $500," Kirbin said.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

"If we don't get this taken care of soon, the broken tooth and the retained root from the broken teeth, will abyss or get infected.," Claire said.

I went to the PetSuites of America in Pearland to get their side of the story.

The General Manager said she would have their corporate office contact me. We are still waiting to hear back.

"I can't tell people they should or shouldn't take their dogs there. That's for them to decide," Kirbin said. "But people need to know this is a possibility that could happen when dealing with this facility."