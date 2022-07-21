Dog shot after biting HPD officer several times near Galena Park

article

An officer is recovering after being bitten by a dog several times on Thursday afternoon in northeast Houston.

The incident took place around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Owens and Fidelity, near the Galena Park area.

Authorities said an officer went to the area originally on a report that a woman was bitten by a dog.

When an officer arrived, the dog ran from behind a house and bit the officer several times.

We're told animal control also tried to use a tranquilizer to sedate the dog.

However, the dog charged at officers and animal control.

That's when a different officer, who was in fear of safety of himself and other officers and the animal control officer, fired his weapon two to three times, striking the dog.

The officer who was bitten was taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

The dog was taken BARC. The dog's condition is unknown.

