Dog dumped in Houston's 'Corridor of Cruelty' shot 3 times, survives

The Brief A surge in dog shootings has been reported in Houston's northeast side area, known as the "Corridor of Cruelty." Rescues and street feeders are working to provide aid to abandoned dogs in the area, including Arty, a dog shot three times. Despite the challenges, rescues like Corridor Rescue remain dedicated to saving these animals and finding them loving homes.



"People would be blown away if they really knew what's on the streets of Houston," said JaNell Mitchell, a street feeder.

Most dogs don't make it out of the northeast side area, called the "Corridor of Cruelty."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: A close up look at a northeast side area called the 'Corridor of Cruelty'

"The number of animals that are dumped on the streets of Houston, dogs, cats, there are so many animals out there that are in need," Mitchell said.

Rescues and street feeders, like Mitchell, go to that northeast side area every day to feed abandoned pups, like Arty.

"We pulled up and saw him digging through trash," she said.

"He was a recent dump," said Dawn Venditelli, a Director and VP for Corridor Rescue. "He was seen in good health, and then two days later, he was injured."

Someone shot Arty three times.

"Arty had gun shrapnel located in his left shoulder, one in his lung field, and one that had shattered in his left front leg," said Dr. Carley Giovanella, Medical Director with Gulf Coast Veterinary Specialists. "The bone is completely shattered. You can see a lot of metal fragments."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

We probably will never know who's responsible.

"We won't, and unfortunately, he's not the first dog that's been shot," Dawn said. "Back in January, some of our followers will remember we had Balder. He was shot and paralyzed, the exact same area Arty was recovered from."

Arty is one lucky dog.

"He's really lucky that Corridor Rescue was there. They were able to see him when he first showed up with that injury, so we could get him in and get him taken care of," Giovanella said.

Corridor Rescue is looking for a medical foster for Arty.

The nonprofit has saved thousands of street dogs.

"That's a great thing about a dog," Dawn said. "They are very forgiving, and they'll love you, and keep loving you."