Dog dies after being left outside in Houston heat on chain without shade, water

The Harris County Precinct One Constable’s Office is urging residents to bring their pets inside during this extreme heat after their animal cruelty unit recently responded to a disturbing call.

On Friday, Aug. 14, a concerned resident sent a video to the Houston SPCA of a dog in distress in the 2800 block of Loganberry Park Lane.

The resident said the dog had been outside for an extended period of time.

Officials say the dog could be seen gasping for breath in the video.

It was attached to a metal chain that was weighed down, with no shade, water or food available.

When investigators arrived, the dog's internal temperature measured 106.5 degrees. A thermal check of its external body temperature showed 122.9 degrees. The dog ended up dying.

The case will be turned over to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office for potential charges once the investigation is complete.

If you ever see any signs of animal cruelty, you can report them to our Animal Cruelty Hotline at (832) 927-1659.